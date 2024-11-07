    Recently Viewed
            Upcoming Kia SUV teased officially

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Thursday 07 November 2024,10:37 AM IST

            Kia India has released the first set of teaser images of its upcoming SUV. The Korean automaker will likely name this new SUV ‘Clavis’ and position it between the Sonet and the Seltos.

            The teaser showcases vertically stacked LED DRLs, flush-fitting door handles, front door-mounted ORVMs, roof rails, an integrated spoiler, and L-shaped two-piece LED taillights positioned on either side of the rear windscreen, along with blacked-out C-pillars and ORVMs.

            Kia Clavis Left Rear Three Quarter

            As for the features, this new SUV will come loaded with a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, 360-degree camera, and an ADAS suite. Now, as per the brand, the new Kia SUV will be offered with a lounge-type seating experience, which hints towards it being more spacious and comfort-focused for the rear row.

            Mechanically, Kia could equip its new SUV with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual or AMT gearbox.

            Kia Clavis
            KiaClavis ₹ 6.00 - 10.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Kia CarsUpcoming Kia Cars
            Kia | Clavis | Kia Clavis

            All Popular Cars