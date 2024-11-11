Upcoming Kia SUV rear seat images leaked

Kia India recently teased a new compact SUV for the Indian market. This new SUV is speculated to be called ‘Clavis’, and will be positioned between the Sonet and the Seltos SUV. Now, ahead of any other official teasers, an interior image revealing the rear seats of the SUV has been leaked online.

As visible in the image, the upcoming Kia SUV will get dual-tone seat upholstery with yellow accents. The cabin itself will get a lighter theme with a white and grey finish. As for the visible highlights, the SUV will get a bench seat with a 60:40 split ratio, centre armrest, three-point seat belts for all passengers, ISOFIX anchor mounts, rear AC vents, magazine holders, and charging ports.

As per the brand, this new SUV will prioritise rear seat experience and comfort with lounge-type layout. We also expect a different seating layout version upon its launch. Mechanically, the new Kia SUV can make use of the Sonet’s 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre TGDi engine with manual and automatic versions.

