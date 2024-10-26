Upcoming car launches in November 2024

With Diwali round the corner, carmakers will continue to launch cars to woo new car buyers. Come November 2024, here is a list of cars that will be launched in the Indian car market.

While several details and few leaked spy pictures later, it is finally time for the official launch of the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire. Expected to be launched early next month, the Dzire will borrow the same 1.2-litre Z-Series petrol engine from the new generation Swift along with five-speed manual and AMT gearboxes. Along with fresh exterior styling and revamped cabin, it will also boast of new features such as an electric sunroof, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a beige-black interior theme.

Skoda Kylaq – 6 November

The Skoda Kylaq will mark the Czech carmaker’s entry into the sub-four-metre SUV segment. Based on the Kushaq and underpinned by the same MQB A0-IN platform, it will be powered by the brand’s 1.0-litre petrol engine along with manual and automatic gearboxes. While we have recently driven the pre-production version of the SUV, it will make its global debut in the production guise on 6 November.

The new generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class was launched in India on 9 October in the long wheelbase guise. Like the previous iterations, the luxury sedan was introduced in E200 and E220d variants. However, Mercedes also launched a more powerful petrol variant of the car in the form of the E450 4Matic. The prices were confirmed for Rs. 92.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and the deliveries of this variant will commence from November 2024.

