    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Undisguised Tesla Model Y Spied Testing

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Friday 06 June 2025,12:43 PM IST

            American Carmaker, Tesla, has not officially charted out its India plans. However, the carmaker has allocated Mumbai and Delhi for setting up initial showrooms. Recently, a completely undisguised unit of the Model Y was spied testing in Mumbai. With the electric crossover expected to be the brand’s first offering in the country and undergoing homologation for the same, we have detailed its specifications and powertrain options.

            Given the ‘Juniper’ alias in the US market, the facelifted Model Y has undergone a complete overhaul. Dimensionally, it’s 47mm longer and 1mm narrower, further enhancing the drag coefficient to 0.22. External cosmetics include a connected light bar and a sealed front face with an air dam, flush-fitting door handles, chunkier bumpers and connected LED strips, and 19 or 20-inch alloys. Internally, the crossover gets new fabric upholstery, 15.5-inch infotainment screen, eight-inch touchscreen for rear occupants, ventilated front seats, OTA, ADAS, and optional autopilot.

            Tesla Model Y Right Rear Three Quarter

            Mechanically, the Tesla Model Y is based on a monocoque chassis. Its long-range version gets a 719km figure, accelerating from standstill to 100kmph in 4.3 seconds. The less powerful RWD variant gets a claimed figure of 662km and a standstill to 100kmph sprint of 5.9 seconds.

            Media: CarWale

            Tesla Model Y
            TeslaModel Y ₹ 75.00 - 85.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Tesla CarsUpcoming Tesla Cars
            Tesla | tesla Model y | Model Y

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            2025 Tata Altroz Arrives at Dealerships

            2025 Tata Altroz Arrives at Dealerships

            By Jay Shah06/06/2025 17:10:57

            The updated Tata Altroz, which debuted last month with ex-showroom prices from Rs. 6.89 lakh to Rs. 11.49 lakh, is now making its way to dealerships across the nation.

            Tri-cluster Tata Sierra Spied

            Tri-cluster Tata Sierra Spied

            By Dwij Bhandut06/06/2025 16:11:47

            The Tata Sierra may launch in the coming months.

            Undisguised Tesla Model Y Spied Testing

            Undisguised Tesla Model Y Spied Testing

            By Dwij Bhandut06/06/2025 12:43:35

            Tesla has not charted out an India plan yet.

            New-gen Mahindra Bolero Spied Testing

            New-gen Mahindra Bolero Spied Testing

            By Jay Shah06/05/2025 14:51:20

            Mahindra's iconic Bolero, a staple of Indian roads for over two decades, appears poised for a significant generational overhaul.

            Hyundai Verna SX+ Variant Launched

            Hyundai Verna SX+ Variant Launched

            By Jay Shah06/05/2025 10:54:36

            Hyundai has expanded the Verna sedan lineup with a new SX+ variant, priced at Rs. 13.79 lakh for the manual and Rs. 15.04 lakh for the IVT, ex-showroom. This addition borrows key features from the top-tier SX(O) trim.

            Hyundai Alcazar Corporate Variant with Panoramic Sunroof Launched

            Hyundai Alcazar Corporate Variant with Panoramic Sunroof Launched

            By Jay Shah06/04/2025 10:45:28

            Hyundai Alcazar Corporate trim with panoramic sunroof launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 17.87 lakh.

            Tata Harrier EV Launched at Rs. 21.49 Lakh in India

            Tata Harrier EV Launched at Rs. 21.49 Lakh in India

            By Dwij Bhandut06/03/2025 16:26:31

            Tata Harrier.ev gets 65kWh and 75kWh battery packs.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 21.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Altroz

            Tata Altroz

            ₹ 6.89 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            VinFast VF6

            VinFast VF6

            ₹ 18.00 - 24.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            VinFast VF7

            VinFast VF7

            ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            MG M9 EV

            MG M9 EV

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            Kia Carens Clavis EV

            Kia Carens Clavis EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            Mahindra XEV 7e

            Mahindra XEV 7e

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2025
            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2025
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 21.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volkswagen Golf GTI

            Volkswagen Golf GTI

            ₹ 53.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Carens Clavis

            Kia Carens Clavis

            ₹ 11.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Altroz

            Tata Altroz

            ₹ 6.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lamborghini Temerario

            Lamborghini Temerario

            ₹ 6.00 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars