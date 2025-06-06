Undisguised Tesla Model Y Spied Testing

American Carmaker, Tesla, has not officially charted out its India plans. However, the carmaker has allocated Mumbai and Delhi for setting up initial showrooms. Recently, a completely undisguised unit of the Model Y was spied testing in Mumbai. With the electric crossover expected to be the brand’s first offering in the country and undergoing homologation for the same, we have detailed its specifications and powertrain options.

Given the ‘Juniper’ alias in the US market, the facelifted Model Y has undergone a complete overhaul. Dimensionally, it’s 47mm longer and 1mm narrower, further enhancing the drag coefficient to 0.22. External cosmetics include a connected light bar and a sealed front face with an air dam, flush-fitting door handles, chunkier bumpers and connected LED strips, and 19 or 20-inch alloys. Internally, the crossover gets new fabric upholstery, 15.5-inch infotainment screen, eight-inch touchscreen for rear occupants, ventilated front seats, OTA, ADAS, and optional autopilot.

Mechanically, the Tesla Model Y is based on a monocoque chassis. Its long-range version gets a 719km figure, accelerating from standstill to 100kmph in 4.3 seconds. The less powerful RWD variant gets a claimed figure of 662km and a standstill to 100kmph sprint of 5.9 seconds.

Media: CarWale

Tesla | tesla Model y | Model Y