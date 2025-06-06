Tri-cluster Tata Sierra Spied

A prototype version of the upcoming Tata Sierra was recently spied with three screens. This is set to be one of its standout features, catering to the co-driver’s entertainment requirements. An integrated camera also supports video conferencing. While this is not the first car to have a setup of this sort, it is definitely a welcome move.

Beyond the cluster of displays, the Tata Sierra bears internal cosmetic similarities with the Harrier EV, which includes a four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, auto-dimming IRVM, ambient lighting, and a sunglass holder.

The Tata Sierra will be positioned above the Curvv and possibly the Harrier. It will get both ICE and EV options, with the former mostly getting 1.5-litre TGDi petrol and Stellantis-sourced 2.0-litre diesel motors. The EV powertrain will likely be borrowed from the Harrier EV, packing in 65kWh and 75kWh LFP batteries.

Media: Rushlane

