            Tri-cluster Tata Sierra Spied

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Friday 06 June 2025,16:11 PM IST

            A prototype version of the upcoming Tata Sierra was recently spied with three screens. This is set to be one of its standout features, catering to the co-driver’s entertainment requirements. An integrated camera also supports video conferencing. While this is not the first car to have a setup of this sort, it is definitely a welcome move.

            Beyond the cluster of displays, the Tata Sierra bears internal cosmetic similarities with the Harrier EV, which includes a four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, auto-dimming IRVM, ambient lighting, and a sunglass holder.

            The Tata Sierra will be positioned above the Curvv and possibly the Harrier. It will get both ICE and EV options, with the former mostly getting 1.5-litre TGDi petrol and Stellantis-sourced 2.0-litre diesel motors. The EV powertrain will likely be borrowed from the Harrier EV, packing in 65kWh and 75kWh LFP batteries.

            Media: Rushlane

            Tata Sierra
            TataSierra ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Tata Sierra | Sierra | Sierra EV | Tata Sierra EV

