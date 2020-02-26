Toyota Vellfire premium MPV launched in India; priced at Rs 79.50 lakhs

Desirazu Venkat Wednesday 26 February 2020, 12:32 PM

Toyota Vellfire

Toyota has launched its Vellfire premium MPV for the Indian market and has priced it at Rs 79.50 lakhs (ex-showroom). It’s being offered in the top-of-the-line variant across four colours. Our experts have gotten behind the wheel of the Toyota Vellfire and you can read about their findings by clicking here.

It’s a three-row luxury vehicle with features like powered first and second row, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and multi-zone climate control. In terms of safety equipment, you get seven airbags, vehicle stability control, VDIM, hill assist, auto-hold, tyre pressure monitoring and parking sensors along with a panorama view camera.

The Vellfire is powered by Toyota’s 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and two electric motors- 105kW (front) and 50kW (rear). There’s an e-CVT doing transmission duties with primary drive going to the front wheels. It’s a massive car with a length of 4.93-metres and a wheelbase of 3.0-metres making it one of the largest not just in its class but in the Indian car market as a whole.

The Toyota Vellfire is being brought into the Indian car market via the CBU route and is the Japanese automaker’s third offering in the luxury space after the LC200 and the Prado. In terms of direct rivals, the Vellfire takes on the Mercedes-Benz V-Class .