    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, Rumion Prices Hiked: Upward Revisions up to Rs. 10,000

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Sunday 09 March 2025,20:00 PM IST

            Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) revised the prices of select models in March 2025. Both the Urban Cruiser Taisor and the Rumion MPV have been subject to price hikes, effectively raising costs up to Rs. 10,000.

            Toyota Rumion Rear Logo

            The Urban Cruiser Taisor is available in four variants – E, S, G, and V. Out of these, the S+ and S+ AMT variants have received a hike of Rs. 5,500. All the other variants have received a uniform hike of Rs. 500. The car is now priced from Rs. 7.74 lakh to Rs. 13.04 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in eight colourways, and is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol motor, paired with manual or automatic transmission systems. It also gets a CNG version.

            Toyota Rumion Left Front Three Quarter

            On the other hand, the Toyota Rumion MPV is available in three variants – S, G, and V. The rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is now subject to a hike of up to Rs. 10,000, starting at a revised ex-showroom price of Rs. 10.54 lakh. The MPV is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Additionally, a CNG MT option is offered in the S variant.

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
            ToyotaUrban Cruiser Taisor ₹ 7.74 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Toyota CarsUpcoming Toyota Cars
            Toyota | Rumion | Toyota Rumion | Urban Cruiser Taisor | Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Nissan Magnite Gets Second Price Hike in 2 Months

            Nissan Magnite Gets Second Price Hike in 2 Months

            By Dwij Bhandut03/10/2025 12:40:16

            Prices now start at Rs. 6.14 lakh

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, Rumion Prices Hiked: Upward Revisions up to Rs. 10,000

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, Rumion Prices Hiked: Upward Revisions up to Rs. 10,000

            By Dwij Bhandut03/09/2025 19:47:42

            Both cars get a CNG version, paired with a manual gearbox.

            New Tata Altroz in the Wraps?

            New Tata Altroz in the Wraps?

            By Dwij Bhandut03/08/2025 19:45:04

            Cosmetic overhaul seen in the spy shot

            Tata Curvv Dark Edition: Details Leaked Ahead of Launch

            Tata Curvv Dark Edition: Details Leaked Ahead of Launch

            By Dwij Bhandut03/07/2025 15:12:59

            Positioned as a top-spec version, to get exclusive black colourway

            Toyota Hilux Black Edition launched at Rs. 37.90 lakh

            Toyota Hilux Black Edition launched at Rs. 37.90 lakh

            By Jay Shah03/07/2025 12:21:07

            Toyota Hilux now offered with a special Black Edition.

            Honda Reaches Milestone: Over 50,000 ADAS-enabled Units Sold

            Honda Reaches Milestone: Over 50,000 ADAS-enabled Units Sold

            By Dwij Bhandut03/06/2025 12:42:28

            The ADAS tech for Honda, called Honda Sensing, was introduced in May 2022.

            MY2025 Skoda Kushaq launched at Rs. 10.99 lakh

            MY2025 Skoda Kushaq launched at Rs. 10.99 lakh

            By Jay Shah03/06/2025 10:36:18

            Skoda Kushaq gets new features for 2025.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 8.69 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Kylaq

            Skoda Kylaq

            ₹ 7.89 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            ₹ 3.00 - 3.50 Crore

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            MG M9 EV

            MG M9 EV

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Mahindra XEV 7e

            Mahindra XEV 7e

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Skoda New Kodiaq

            Skoda New Kodiaq

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Volvo XC90

            Volvo XC90

            ₹ 1.03 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW 3 Series LWB

            BMW 3 Series LWB

            ₹ 62.60 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BYD Sealion 7

            BYD Sealion 7

            ₹ 48.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi RS Q8 Performance

            Audi RS Q8 Performance

            ₹ 2.49 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Syros

            Kia Syros

            ₹ 9.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars