Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, Rumion Prices Hiked: Upward Revisions up to Rs. 10,000

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) revised the prices of select models in March 2025. Both the Urban Cruiser Taisor and the Rumion MPV have been subject to price hikes, effectively raising costs up to Rs. 10,000.

The Urban Cruiser Taisor is available in four variants – E, S, G, and V. Out of these, the S+ and S+ AMT variants have received a hike of Rs. 5,500. All the other variants have received a uniform hike of Rs. 500. The car is now priced from Rs. 7.74 lakh to Rs. 13.04 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in eight colourways, and is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol motor, paired with manual or automatic transmission systems. It also gets a CNG version.

On the other hand, the Toyota Rumion MPV is available in three variants – S, G, and V. The rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is now subject to a hike of up to Rs. 10,000, starting at a revised ex-showroom price of Rs. 10.54 lakh. The MPV is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Additionally, a CNG MT option is offered in the S variant.

