Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Limited Edition introduced

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the Urban Cruiser Limited Edition. Available for all Turbo variants, the crossover gets complimentary accessories worth Rs. 20,160.

As part of the package, the Taisor Limited Edition comes fitted with body side moulding, front and rear spoilers in Granite Grey and red colour, door visors, headlight and tail light chrome garnishes, and 3D all-weather mats.

The Taisor Turbo continues to be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine tuned to produce 99bhp and 147.6Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a five-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

