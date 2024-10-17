    Recently Viewed
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Limited Edition introduced

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 17 October 2024,15:20 PM IST

            Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the Urban Cruiser Limited Edition. Available for all Turbo variants, the crossover gets complimentary accessories worth Rs. 20,160.

            As part of the package, the Taisor Limited Edition comes fitted with body side moulding, front and rear spoilers in Granite Grey and red colour, door visors, headlight and tail light chrome garnishes, and 3D all-weather mats.

            The Taisor Turbo continues to be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine tuned to produce 99bhp and 147.6Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a five-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

