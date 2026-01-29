Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Gets New Tech Package With HUD and Ambient Lighting

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced a new Technology Package for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, adding a suite of accessories. The package is priced at Rs. 29,499 and is available across all variants of the SUV.

The new Tech Package brings three Toyota Genuine Accessories to the Hyryder. At the forefront is the heads-up display (HUD), which projects key driving information onto the windscreen, helping reduce driver distraction. The package also includes ambient lighting, which elevates the cabin atmosphere during night driving, and a dash camera.

The Hyryder has been on sale in India since 2022 and is offered in both strong hybrid and conventional petrol powertrain options. The strong hybrid variant is claimed to deliver a fuel efficiency of 27.97kmpl, while the petrol models come with manual and automatic transmissions, including 2WD and 4WD choices.

