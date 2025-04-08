Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Gets New Features

Toyota India has introduced updates for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV. Higher variants now get more features, whereas the AWD version gets a new gearbox.

Firstly, the AWD variant which was previously offered solely with a five-speed manual gearbox, has been replaced with a six-speed automatic transmission that also serves the standard front-wheel-drive variants.

Besides the mechanical changes, the higher variants of the SUV now come equipped with powered driver’s seat, sun shades for rear doors, and ambient lights. All variants of the Hyryder are now available with six airbags, LED reading lamps, and an updated speedometer.

The Hyryder has a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 11.34 lakh, rivalling the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, MG Astor, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and the Skoda Kushaq.

