            Toyota Urban Cruiser EV India Launch Set for 20 January

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Sunday 11 January 2026,11:55 AM IST

            Toyota Kirloskar Motor has confirmed that it will launch the Urban Cruiser EV in India on 19 January, marking an introduction in the midsize electric vehicle segment. The Urban Cruiser EV is the brand’s first dedicated electric model for the Indian market and will go on sale shortly after its official unveil.

            Toyota Urban Cruiser EV Dashboard

            The electric SUV is essentially a badge-engineered version of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, sharing its core underpinnings, battery options, and likely feature set. It will be positioned to take on other mid-size electric SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE6, MG Windsor EV, and Tata Curvv EV in India’s growing EV space.

            While Toyota has yet to officially release full specifications and prices, expectations suggest that the Urban Cruiser EV will offer two battery pack options similar to its donor model - a 49kWh pack and a larger 61kWh pack. These configurations are anticipated to deliver competitive range figures, potentially north of 500 kilometres on a full charge, with motor outputs estimated around 144bhp with the smaller pack and 174bhp with the larger one.

            Toyota Urban Cruiser EV Left Rear Three Quarter

            Externally, the Urban Cruiser EV is expected to adopt design cues from Toyota’s concept showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo last year, including slim LED headlamps, a sculpted bonnet, a clean closed-off grille, and signature Toyota styling details tailored to the EV package. Interior expectations include a sizeable touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, wireless phone charging, automatic climate control, and a Level 2 driver assistance suite.

            Prices for the Urban Cruiser EV have not been announced yet, but early projections suggest a starting range from around Rs. 20 lakh to Rs. 25 lakh, ex-showroom, depending on battery choice and variant. Deliveries are expected to begin shortly after launch.

            Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
            ToyotaUrban Cruiser EV ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Toyota CarsUpcoming Toyota Cars
            Toyota | Urban Cruiser EV | Toyota Urban Cruiser EV

