Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Electric Unveiled in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has officially entered India’s battery electric vehicle space with the introduction of the Urban Cruiser Ebella. Bookings for the Ebella will are open for Rs. 21,000, while prices will be announced at a later date.

Built on a dedicated BEV platform, the Urban Cruiser Ebella is offered with two battery pack options. The smaller 49kWh battery produces 142bhp, while the larger 61kWh unit delivers 172bhp and 189Nm of torque. The latter also offers a claimed driving range of up to 543km on a single charge, as certified by ARAI. Charging options include AC charging, DC fast charging with CCS2 compatibility, and a portable charging cable.

In terms of design, the Ebella features a bold hammerhead front fascia, LED lighting, a sculpted SUV stance, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The cabin offers a dual-tone with premium materials and features such as a sunroof, ventilated front seats, sliding and reclining rear seats, ambient lighting with 12 colour options, and a JBL sound system. Technology highlights include a unified digital cockpit with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Safety is a major focus, with the Urban Cruiser Ebella equipped with Level 2 ADAS, seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, and a high-tensile body structure. Toyota is also backing the electric SUV with an eight-year battery warranty, assured buyback plans, battery as a service options, and an expanded BEV ready service network across India.

