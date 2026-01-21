    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Electric Unveiled in India

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Wednesday 21 January 2026,02:31 PM IST

            Toyota Kirloskar Motor has officially entered India’s battery electric vehicle space with the introduction of the Urban Cruiser Ebella. Bookings for the Ebella will are open for Rs. 21,000, while prices will be announced at a later date.

            Built on a dedicated BEV platform, the Urban Cruiser Ebella is offered with two battery pack options. The smaller 49kWh battery produces 142bhp, while the larger 61kWh unit delivers 172bhp and 189Nm of torque. The latter also offers a claimed driving range of up to 543km on a single charge, as certified by ARAI. Charging options include AC charging, DC fast charging with CCS2 compatibility, and a portable charging cable.

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Front Row Seats

            In terms of design, the Ebella features a bold hammerhead front fascia, LED lighting, a sculpted SUV stance, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The cabin offers a dual-tone with premium materials and features such as a sunroof, ventilated front seats, sliding and reclining rear seats, ambient lighting with 12 colour options, and a JBL sound system. Technology highlights include a unified digital cockpit with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

            Safety is a major focus, with the Urban Cruiser Ebella equipped with Level 2 ADAS, seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, and a high-tensile body structure. Toyota is also backing the electric SUV with an eight-year battery warranty, assured buyback plans, battery as a service options, and an expanded BEV ready service network across India.

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
            ToyotaUrban Cruiser Ebella ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Toyota CarsUpcoming Toyota Cars
            Toyota | Urban Cruiser Ebella | Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Skoda Kushaq Facelift Unveiled With Fresh Design, New Features and Revised Gearboxes

            Skoda Kushaq Facelift Unveiled With Fresh Design, New Features and Revised Gearboxes

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/21/2026 14:43:45

            The refreshed model brings noticeable design changes, a more feature rich cabin and updated transmission options, with bookings now open ahead of the price announcement.

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Electric Unveiled in India

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Electric Unveiled in India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/21/2026 14:31:15

            Toyota Kirloskar Motor has officially entered India’s battery electric vehicle space with the introduction of the Urban Cruiser Ebella. Bookings for the Ebella will are open for Rs. 21,000, while prices will be announced at a later date.

            Kia India Introduces New Syros HTK EX Variant at Rs. 9.89 Lakh

            Kia India Introduces New Syros HTK EX Variant at Rs. 9.89 Lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/19/2026 11:06:33

            Positioned above the standard Syros HTK trim, the new variant is aimed at buyers seeking more features without a significant jump in price.

            Volkswagen Discontinues Manual Gearbox on 1.5 TSI Taigun and Virtus

            Volkswagen Discontinues Manual Gearbox on 1.5 TSI Taigun and Virtus

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/19/2026 11:02:09

            The higher output petrol engine will now be sold exclusively with a seven-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox.

            Volkswagen Tayron R Line Revealed

            Volkswagen Tayron R Line Revealed

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/16/2026 11:06:02

            Set to arrive in India nearly a year after its global debut, the Tayron R Line underscores Volkswagen’s intent to bring globally relevant products to the Indian market without delay.

            Kia Carens Clavis HTE (EX) Trim Introduced

            Kia Carens Clavis HTE (EX) Trim Introduced

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/15/2026 22:11:41

            The new trim is offered across all internal combustion engine options and is available exclusively in a seven-seater configuration.

            Mahindra XUV 7XO Bookings Cross Major Milestone Alongside XEV 9S

            Mahindra XUV 7XO Bookings Cross Major Milestone Alongside XEV 9S

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/15/2026 08:51:32

            Mahindra has announced a strong response for its latest SUV launches, with the newly introduced XUV 7XO and the electric XEV 9S together registering a cumulative 93,689 bookings.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 5.59 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            ₹ 13.66 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Sierra

            Tata Sierra

            ₹ 11.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos

            ₹ 10.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 15.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Renault Duster

            Renault Duster

            ₹ 12.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Skoda Kushaq Facelift

            Skoda Kushaq Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Nissan Gravite

            Nissan Gravite

            ₹ 6.00 - 9.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2026
            Nissan Tekton

            Nissan Tekton

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2026
            Vinfast Limo Green

            Vinfast Limo Green

            ₹ 19.90 - 23.90 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 5.59 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            ₹ 13.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            ₹ 13.66 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos

            ₹ 10.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Hector Plus

            MG Hector Plus

            ₹ 17.29 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars

            ai Chatbot Icon
            Looking for a car? Ask any questionAI