Toyota unveils India-bound Innova Crysta facelift

Jay Shah Wednesday 21 October 2020, 09:11 AM

The Toyota Innova Crysta facelift was unveiled for the Indonesian markets recently featuring some exterior and interior updates. The second generation of the Toyota Innova ‘Crysta’ was launched in 2016. The Innova since its inception has steadily ruled the segment for over a decade. While the car is slated to launch in India only next year, we give you an insight of what to expect of it.

Redesigned front and rear

The front fascia houses a large, blacked-out five-slat grille surrounded by chrome borders. The bumpers have also been redesigned with the fog lamps now fitted in vertical position giving way to the faux silver skid plate. The headlights along with new LED DRLs now extend into the grille giving it a bit more refreshed look. The rear mostly remains unchanged except for the body colored hexagon portion that is now covered in black to enhance the overall look of the car.

New Alloys

The side profile of the new Toyota Crysta receives no special treatment. While the ongoing Toyota Innova Crysta is available with standard 16-inch alloy and the optional 17-inch wheels, the new Crysta shall offer the same setup with a diamond-cut finish.

New Toyota Innova Crysta Alloy Wheels





Feature Additions

It is speculated that the 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta might come with a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, this time compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and an integrated air purifier. The new features will be additions to the ones already on offer including leatherette seats, brake assist, hill-hold control, automatic climate control, seven airbags and reverse parking camera to name a few.

New Toyota Innova Crysta Interiors

Revised Interiors

While there are no alterations to the interior of the Crysta facelift, the interiors are now an all-black affair, letting Go of the minor wooden-like finish on the dashboard. The Toyota Innova Crysta is currently available in the country as a seven and eight-seater vehicle. However, with facelift revealed there might an addition of a six-seater version with a captain seat layout.

New Toyota Innova Crysta

We expect the new Innova Crysta to be powered by the existing 2.4-litre diesel motor that churns out 148bhp and 343Nm torque and the 2.7-litre petrol motor making 164bhp and 245Nm of torque. Both these powertrains are available with a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic torque converter gearbox. The current Indian-spec Toyota Innova Crysta was made BS-6 compliant recently to meet the country’s fuel emission norms.