            Toyota Sprint Edition to Camry Hybrid range in India

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Wednesday 20 August 2025,17:59 PM IST

            Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the Camry Hybrid Sprint Edition in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 48.50 lakh.

            On the outside, the Sprint Edition stands out with dual-tone styling featuring matte-black treatment on the bonnet, roof, and boot, complemented by matte-black alloy wheels and a factory-fitted sports kit that includes bespoke front and rear body kits and a rear spoiler. It’s available in five dual-tone colour themes.

            The cabin gains useful refinements like door warning lamps and ambient lighting along with ventilated front seats, a 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory, paddle shifters, a wireless charger, and a heads-up display. These additions aim to elevate both safety and comfort.

            Based on the existing 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain paired with an e-CVT, the Sprint Edition delivers 230bhp and a claimed efficiency of 25.49 kmpl.

