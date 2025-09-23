    Recently Viewed
            Toyota Rumion Gets Six Standard Airbags

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Tuesday 23 September 2025,12:22 PM IST

            Toyota has reinforced the safety credentials of its family MPV, the Rumion, by making six airbags standard across all variants. This upgrade covers dual front, side, and curtain shield airbags, giving every occupant enhanced protection regardless of the trim chosen.

            Toyota Rumion Driver Side Airbag

            In addition to this, the top-spec V trim now comes with a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), which adds another layer of safety and convenience. The Rumion has always pitched itself as a practical seven-seater. The MPV’s design touches include a chrome-detailed grille, projector headlamps, and machine-cut alloy wheels, while the cabin features a dual-tone finish, reclining third-row seats, and multiple charging options for second- and third-row passengers.

            The Rumion is equipped with Toyota i-Connect, remote access for lock/unlock and climate functions, and voice-assistant support. It also comes equipped with a seven-inch infotainment unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, paired with an Arkamys-tuned audio system.

            Toyota Rumion Dashboard

            Under the hood, the Rumion continues unchanged with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, available in petrol and CNG versions. The petrol delivers up to 20.51kmpl, while the CNG promises 26.11km/kg. Gearbox choices include a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic with paddle shifters.

            Prices for the Toyota Rumion start from Rs. 10.44 lakh (ex-showroom). Alongside the new six-airbag standard, the MPV retains features like VSC, Hill Hold Assist, ABS with EBD, Brake Assist, and ISOFIX mounts. Customers also get Toyota’s three-year/1,00,000 km warranty, which can be extended to five years/2,20,000 km.

