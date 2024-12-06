Toyota raises prices of complete Innova Hycross range

Prices of the Toyota Innova Hycross range have been hiked with immediate effect. The hike is in the range of Rs 17,000 to Rs 36,000 depending on the variant. Of all the variants, the highest hike has come for the top-spec ZX and ZX (O) variants while at the other end of the scale the GX and GX (O) variants have got the hike of Rs. 17,000.

Prices for the MPV before the hike ranged from Rs. 19.77 lakh to Rs 30.98 lakh and now the range stands at Rs. 19.94 lakh to Rs. 31.34 lakh. Funnily enough, the price hikes comes just a short while after Toyota announced that it had managed to move one lakh units of the MPV since it was launched in late 2022.

This is the third-generation for the Innova family since its launch in 2025 and is its most radical change. It saw the MPV go from primarily being a body-on-frame RWD diesel MPV to a Monocoque FWD petrol/petrol hybrid MPV. Of course, Toyota couldn’t let go of the older car and thus also sells the Innova Crsyta but in lower-spec variants and mainly to the fleet market.

