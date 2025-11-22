Toyota Launches Voluntary Recall for 11,529 Units of Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota has initiated a proactive recall programme for the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, covering 11,529 vehicles built between 9 December, 2024 and 29 April, 2025.

The recall centres around the Combination Meter (instrument cluster), which may malfunction in the affected vehicles. TKM emphasises that this campaign is aligned with its “Customer First” philosophy and its dedication to maintaining top-tier quality standards.

Owners of the impacted Hyryders will be contacted directly by Toyota dealers, who will guide them through inspection and, if necessary, replacement of the instrument cluster. Toyota has underlined its aim to make the process swift and convenient so that customers face minimal disruption.

Earlier in the week, rival Maruti Suzuki India announced a separate recall affecting 39,506 units, related to a defective fuel-gauge meter.

Owners who wish to discuss the campaign, check if their vehicle is included or arrange service are encouraged to connect with their nearest Toyota dealership or call the Customer Assistance Centre on the toll-free number 1800-309-0001.

