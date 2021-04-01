Toyota Kirloskar Motor records sale of 15,001 units in March 2021

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 01 April 2021, 14:15 PM

Toyota Kirloskar Motor sold a total of 15,001 units in the month of March 2021, clocking a Y-o-Y growth of 114 per cent compared to the same period last year. In February 2021, Toyota sold 14,075 units.

In March 2020, just before the nation-wide lockdown was announced, the company had registered sales of 7,023 units. Last month, Toyota revealed that the company would cover the COVID-19 vaccination cost of all its employees.

Commenting on the month’s performance, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, TKM, said, “We have been able to sustain the growth momentum as we closed the last quarter registering a 73 per cent growth in domestic sales, when compared to the sales in the corresponding period last year (Jan- Mar 2020). In fact, last month witnessed the highest ever domestic sales in the month of March since 2013, helping us clock 114 percent growth over wholesales compared to March 2020. Our sales performance in the last quarter proved to be better than the sales in the festive season of the third quarter (Oct-Dec 2021), clocking a growth of 42 per cent. The demand for personal mobility still continues to grow as we witness a surge in both enquiries and customer orders thereby registering a 7 per cent growth in domestic sales in March 2021 when compared to the sales in February 2021. This reiterates the popularity of the brand amidst our customers which has been further enhanced by the two new recent launches of the new Innova Crysta and the New Fortuner, as well as the Legender. Here, we only have our customers to thank for their trust and faith in the brand.”