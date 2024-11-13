Toyota introduces Special Limited Edition of Glanza, Taisor, and Hyryder

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced the Special Limited Edition of three of its popular models, the Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor, and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. With this, customers can get exclusive year-end benefits of up to Rs. 1 lakh valid only till 31 December, 2024.

The brand is offering a model-wise accessories package, where the Glanza gets accessories worth Rs. 17,381. Meanwhile, the Urban Cruiser Taisor and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder get packages worth Rs. 17,931 and Rs. 50,817, respectively.

As for the accessories, there are 3D floor mats, door visors, grille garnish, ORVM garnish, mud flaps, body cladding, headlamp garnish, front and rear bumper garnish and protectors, and even a body cover on offer. Notably, the accessories may vary depending on the variant and the model. It is recommended to check with the authorised Toyota dealerships for more information.

Commenting on Toyota customer first philosophy, Sabari Manohar, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We are thrilled by the tremendous customer response to our previously announced Festival Editions of the Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor and Urban Cruiser Hyryder, each offering a unique combination of premium styling and advanced features. The new Special Limited Edition of Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor and Urban Cruiser Hyrdyer reflect our dedication to crafting offerings that cater to the enhanced preferences of our customers, elevating their ownership experience.

