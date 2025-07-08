Toyota Introduces Prestige Package for Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota has announced the launch of a limited-period Prestige Package for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder hybrid SUV. This new accessory bundle aims to enhance the vehicle’s exterior styling and functionality through a curated set of ten dealer-fitted accessories.

Available from July 2025, the Prestige Package includes door visors with stainless steel inserts, chrome garnishes for hood, rear door lid, fenders, headlamps, rear lamps, bumpers, and back door body and bumper cladding.

The Hyryder features a self-charging strong hybrid electric powertrain that combines a 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine with an electric motor. It comes equipped with features such as a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a nine-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity, a 360-degree camera, ambient lighting, and a wireless charging pad.

