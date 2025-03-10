Toyota Innova Hycross gets AVAS feature

Toyota India has added a new feature to the Hycross. The hybrid MPV is now offered with Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS) for all hybrid variants.

The VX, VX (O), ZX, and ZX (O) with hybrid versions get the new feature. The said feature is commonly found in EVs to alert pedestrians of the oncoming vehicles.

The Hycross is offered with petrol and hybrid powertrains. The latter makes use of a 2.0-litre petrol engine that works in tandem with an electric motor and a eCVT unit. The Innova Crysta continues to be offered with a 2.4-litre diesel engine with a manual gearbox.

Concurrently, Toyota has launched the Hilux Black Edition and 4x4 Manual variant of the Fortuner. These are priced at Rs. 37.90 lakh and Rs. 46.36 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively.

