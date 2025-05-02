Toyota Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition launched at Rs. 32.58 lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has expanded the Innova Hycross with the launch of an Exclusive Edition, starting at an ex-showroom price of Rs.32.58 lakh. This limited-time offering, based on the top-spec ZX (O) trim, boasts dual-tone aesthetics.

The Exclusive Edition distinguishes itself with a host of blacked-out elements and is available in Super White and Pearl White body colours. These dark accents include the roof, front grille, rear garnish, alloy wheels, hood emblem, front and rear under runs, front grille garnish, wheel arch moulding, and even the OVRM garnish. There are no changes to the cabin of the car.

This special edition costs Rs. 1.24 lakh more over the standard ZX (O) variant and goes up against the Maruti Suzuki Invicto, Tata Safari, and Mahindra XUV700.

