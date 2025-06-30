Toyota Innova Hycross Bolsters Safety Quotient with All Stars in BNCAP Crash Tests

The Toyota Innova Hycross MPV recently bagged a full five-star safety rating in crash tests under the BNCAP (Bharat NCAP) protocol. The MPV is a popular choice amongst Toyota enthusiasts. Its respectable AOP (Adult Occupant Protection) and COP (Child Occupant Protection) scores bolster its safety quotient. Here's a detailed report.

The 8S, VX8S HSEV, and ZX7S HSEV variants of the Innova Hycross were subjected to these rigorous tests. AOP scores stood at 30.47 of 32 points (five stars), while COP scores stood at 45 of 49 points (five stars).

The Innova Hycross is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol motor, tuned to churn out 173bhp and 203Nm torque. This setup is paired with a CVT gearbox. Claimed fuel efficiency stands at 16.13kmpl. Safety features include six standard airbags, seat belt reminder, ABS with EBD, ESC, hill hold, dynamic radar cruise control, auto high beam, lane trace assist, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, and pre-collision warning.

