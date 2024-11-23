Toyota Innova Hycross achieves 1 lakh unit sales milestone

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has achieved an important milestone with its Innova Hycross. The automaker has sold over 1 lakh units of the popular people mover nationwide since its launch in November 2022.

The Toyota Innova Hycross is currently available at a starting ex-showroom cost of Rs. 19.77 lakh across six variants, namely, GX, GX (O), VX, VX (O), ZX, and ZX (O).

Commenting on the new milestone, Sabari Manohar, Vice President, Sales- Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We are thrilled to share that the Innova Hycross has achieved the milestone of 1,00,000 units. Heartfelt thanks to our customers for their trust and support as we continue to drive unparalleled mobility experiences.”

