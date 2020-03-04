Toyota Innova Crysta Leadership Edition introduced in India

Nikhil Puthran Wednesday 04 March 2020, 21:43 PM

Toyota ’s popular selling MPV, the Innova Crysta is available in Leadership Edition variant for Rs 21.21 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Innova Crysta Leadership Edition is based on the BS6 compliant 2.4-litre diesel VX variant. In addition to the standard features from the regular model, the Leadership Edition trim borrows styling elements from the Innova Crysta Touring Sport along with the new feature additions.

In addition to the black roof and alloy wheels, the Leadership Edition also gets a rear spoiler, side skirts, and moulding on the front lip. As for the interior, the vehicle gets an all-black theme with distinctive logos on the seat. In terms of safety, it continues to be offered with three airbags, ABS with EBD, seat-belt alert, rear camera, etc.

Mechanically, Innova Crysta Leadership Edition is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.4-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that generates 148bhp and 343Nm of torque. It comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission.