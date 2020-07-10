Toyota Innova Crysta CNG variant in the works; spied during public road test

Aditya Nadkarni Friday 10 July 2020, 20:49 PM

A CNG powered variant of the Toyota Innova Crysta has been spotted during a public road test in India. An image of the uncamouflaged test-mule reveals an Innova Crysta 2.7 variant with a CNG sticker on the rear windshield.

Powertrain options on the Toyota Innova Crysta currently include a 2.7-litre petrol engine and a 2.4-litre diesel engine. The former produces 164bhp and 245Nm of torque while the latter produces 148bhp and 343Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit.

The Toyota Innova Crysta CNG could be aimed at the fleet segment and is expected to be offered exclusively in the lower trims. Expected to arrive later this year, the Innova Crysta CNG could be offered only with a five-speed manual gearbox. Compared to the regular model, the Innova Crysta test-mule seen in the image here had no visual updates.

Image Source