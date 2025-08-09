Toyota Innova Completes 20 Years in India with Over 12 Lakh Units Sold

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has marked the 20th anniversary of the Innova in India, celebrating over 12 lakh units sold across its three iterations — Innova, Innova Crysta, and Innova HyCross.

Over the years, the Innova has evolved through major updates. The Innova Crysta, introduced in 2016, brought a new design, stronger engines, and enhanced safety. In 2022, the Innova HyCross debuted with a self-charging hybrid powertrain combining a 2.0-litre petrol engine and e-drive transmission, producing 173bhp. The features on the HyCross include a panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps with auto high beam, and Ottoman rear seats. The HyCross crossed the 1 lakh sales milestone in November 2024, two years after launch.

Currently, the Innova Crysta and HyCross are manufactured at Toyota’s Bidadi plant in Karnataka, which has a combined installed production capacity of up to 3,42,000 units annually across two facilities.

