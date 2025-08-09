    Recently Viewed
            Toyota Innova Completes 20 Years in India with Over 12 Lakh Units Sold

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Saturday 09 August 2025,09:32 AM IST

            Toyota Kirloskar Motor has marked the 20th anniversary of the Innova in India, celebrating over 12 lakh units sold across its three iterations — Innova, Innova Crysta, and Innova HyCross.

            Over the years, the Innova has evolved through major updates. The Innova Crysta, introduced in 2016, brought a new design, stronger engines, and enhanced safety. In 2022, the Innova HyCross debuted with a self-charging hybrid powertrain combining a 2.0-litre petrol engine and e-drive transmission, producing 173bhp. The features on the HyCross include a panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps with auto high beam, and Ottoman rear seats. The HyCross crossed the 1 lakh sales milestone in November 2024, two years after launch.

            Currently, the Innova Crysta and HyCross are manufactured at Toyota’s Bidadi plant in Karnataka, which has a combined installed production capacity of up to 3,42,000 units annually across two facilities.

