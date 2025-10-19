Toyota Hyryder Gets Aero Edition Styling Kit; Priced at Rs. 31,999

Toyota India has rolled out a new Aero Edition of its Hyryder SUV, offering an accessory-based styling package designed to enhance the vehicle’s visual appeal without changing its mechanical setup.

For Rs. 31,999, owners of any Hyryder variant can select this Aero Edition kit, which adds sporty elements like body side skirts, black alloy wheels, Aero badging and subtle graphic enhancements. While the powertrain remains unchanged, the Aero package is aimed squarely at buyers looking for a more customised look.

The Hyryder already offers petrol, strong-hybrid and CNG options in the 5-seater SUV segment. With the addition of the Aero Edition styling kit, Toyota gives customers a chance to elevate the design quotient without switching models or powertrains.

