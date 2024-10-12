Toyota Hyryder Festival Limited Edition introduced

Toyota India has introduced the Urban Cruiser Festival Limited Edition which comes fitted with 13 genuine Toyota accessories. Available in G and V variants across petrol and hybrid variants, the complimentary package is valued at Rs. 50,817.

On the outside, the Hyryder Festival Limited Edition gets door visors, mud flaps, hood emblem, body cladding, chrome door handles, and bumper, tailgate, and head lamp garnish.

The cabin of this special edition comes equipped with 3D floor mats, digital video recorder, and legroom lamp.

Commenting on the introduction, Sabari Manohar – Vice President, sales-service-used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “Ever since its launch in 2022, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been a symbol of TKM’s commitment to providing sustainable mobility and has gained enormous popularity with high customer satisfaction. The growing demand and positive reception have encouraged us to continually enhance our offerings. Our unrelenting customer-centric approach has inspired us to stay ahead of the curve by understanding the diverse needs of our customers and offering an array of products and services.

