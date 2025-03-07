Toyota Hilux Black Edition launched at Rs. 37.90 lakh

Toyota India has launched the Hilux Black Edition in India with a price tag of Rs. 37.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Offered with a 2.8-litre diesel engine with a six-speed automatic gearbox, the Hilux Black Edition gets a blacked-out look with darkened radiator grille, fuel lid, door handles, and ORVM caps. Further, the 18-inch alloy wheels have been painted in gloss black with customised hub caps. The cabin of the Hilux Black also follows a dark theme with black leatherette upholstery.

Besides this, the Hilux Black continues to be equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, powered driver seat, front parking sensors, and seven airbags.

The engine continues to be powered with the same diesel motor that produces 201bhp and 500Nm of torque. The Isuzu V-Cross is the rival to the Toyota Hilux.

