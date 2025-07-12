Toyota Glanza Now Comes with Six Airbags and Prestige Edition Accessories

Toyota has upgraded the Glanza hatchback by making six airbags standard across all variants, and introduced a limited-period ‘Prestige Edition’ accessory package.

Offered in every Glanza variant are six airbags, improving occupant safety in the entry-level segment. Prices remain unchanged, with the range starting at Rs. 6.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Prestige accessory package is available until 31 July, 2025, and includes dealer-fitted items such as door visors, chrome and black-accented body-side moulding, rear lamp garnish, chrome trims on ORVMs and fenders, a rear skid plate, illuminated door sills, and a lower grille garnish.

Under the bonnet, the Glanza continues with the 1.2‑litre petrol engine delivering 89bhp and 113Nm, paired with either a five-speed manual or five-speed AMT. A factory-approved CNG option remains available. Fuel efficiency is rated at 22.94kmpl for the AMT, and 30.61 km/kg on CNG.

The Glanza retains its key features, including a nine‑inch touchscreen infotainment system, heads-up display, 360-degree camera, and over 45 connected car features via Toyota i‑Connect.

