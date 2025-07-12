    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Toyota Glanza Now Comes with Six Airbags and Prestige Edition Accessories

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Sunday 13 July 2025,08:15 AM IST

            Toyota has upgraded the Glanza hatchback by making six airbags standard across all variants, and introduced a limited-period ‘Prestige Edition’ accessory package.

            Offered in every Glanza variant are six airbags, improving occupant safety in the entry-level segment. Prices remain unchanged, with the range starting at Rs. 6.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Toyota Glanza Left Rear Three Quarter

            The Prestige accessory package is available until 31 July, 2025, and includes dealer-fitted items such as door visors, chrome and black-accented body-side moulding, rear lamp garnish, chrome trims on ORVMs and fenders, a rear skid plate, illuminated door sills, and a lower grille garnish.

            Under the bonnet, the Glanza continues with the 1.2‑litre petrol engine delivering 89bhp and 113Nm, paired with either a five-speed manual or five-speed AMT. A factory-approved CNG option remains available. Fuel efficiency is rated at 22.94kmpl for the AMT, and 30.61 km/kg on CNG.

            The Glanza retains its key features, including a nine‑inch touchscreen infotainment system, heads-up display, 360-degree camera, and over 45 connected car features via Toyota i‑Connect.

            Toyota Glanza
            ToyotaGlanza ₹ 6.90 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Toyota CarsUpcoming Toyota Cars
            Toyota | Toyota Glanza | Glanza

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            VinFast to Open Pre-Bookings for VF 6 and VF 7 in India on 15 July

            VinFast to Open Pre-Bookings for VF 6 and VF 7 in India on 15 July

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/14/2025 08:19:11

            VinFast is set to begin pre-bookings for its first two electric SUVs in India, the VF 6 and VF 7 — starting 15 July. The Vietnamese automaker will enter India with a dealer-backed rollout, supported by a network of 35 outlets.

            Toyota Glanza Now Comes with Six Airbags and Prestige Edition Accessories

            Toyota Glanza Now Comes with Six Airbags and Prestige Edition Accessories

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/12/2025 11:05:26

            Toyota has upgraded the Glanza hatchback by making six airbags standard across all variants, and introduced a limited-period ‘Prestige Edition’ accessory package.

            Mercedes-Benz India Launches GLS AMG Line at Rs. 1.40 Crore

            Mercedes-Benz India Launches GLS AMG Line at Rs. 1.40 Crore

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/12/2025 10:45:08

            Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the GLS AMG Line variant for the GLS range. The 450 AMG Line is priced at Rs. 1.40 crore, while the 450d AMG Line carries a price tag of Rs. 1.43 crore (ex-showroom).

            Renault Triber Facelift to Launch on 23 July

            Renault Triber Facelift to Launch on 23 July

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/11/2025 10:51:44

            Renault India is set to launch the facelifted Triber MPV on 23 July, marking its first significant update since the launch in 2019.

            Kia India Unveils EV Ecosystem Ahead of Carens Clavis EV Launch

            Kia India Unveils EV Ecosystem Ahead of Carens Clavis EV Launch

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/11/2025 09:44:12

            Kia India has announced the rollout of a new EV ecosystem designed to support the upcoming Carens Clavis EV. The initiative includes a comprehensive charging infrastructure and service support network.

            BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Facelift Set for India Debut on 17 July

            BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Facelift Set for India Debut on 17 July

            By Jay Shah07/09/2025 20:47:07

            BMW India will officially launch the updated 2 Series Gran Coupe on 17 July, with bookings now open online and at dealerships

            MG Select Opens First Luxury Experience Centre in India, Launches in Thane

            MG Select Opens First Luxury Experience Centre in India, Launches in Thane

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/09/2025 20:23:26

            JSW MG Motor India has inaugurated the first MG Select Experience Centre in Thane, Maharashtra, marking the beginning of a new retail format focused on luxury automotive experiences.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 8.69 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 14.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Carens Clavis EV

            Kia Carens Clavis EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            BMW New 2 Series Gran Coupe

            BMW New 2 Series Gran Coupe

            ₹ 45.00 - 50.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            Renault Triber 2025

            Renault Triber 2025

            ₹ 6.25 - 9.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            MG M9 EV

            MG M9 EV

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            Mahindra XEV 7e

            Mahindra XEV 7e

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2025
            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2025
            Mahindra New Bolero

            Mahindra New Bolero

            ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63

            Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63

            ₹ 3.00 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 21.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volkswagen Golf GTI

            Volkswagen Golf GTI

            ₹ 53.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Carens Clavis

            Kia Carens Clavis

            ₹ 11.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Altroz

            Tata Altroz

            ₹ 6.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars