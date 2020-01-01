Toyota Glanza is the bestselling car for the company in India

Nikhil Puthran Wednesday 01 January 2020, 22:09 PM

Back in March 2018, Suzuki and Toyota had entered into an agreement for a mutual supply of hybrid and other vehicles. Toyota Glanza , essentially the Baleno hatchback is the first product to be supplied by Maruti Suzuki to Toyota in India. Based on sales figures from June-November 2019, the Glanza has emerged as the bestselling car for Toyota in India. That said, the Innova is the bestselling product for Toyota, but then, it’s an MPV.

The Innova and the Fortuner have been the only two flag bearers for Toyota in India and the company had been struggling with its car sales. With the recent launch of the Glanza in India, Toyota sales in the country have improved by a fair margin. Toyota has sold 1,919 units of the Glanza in June 2019, followed by 1,804 units in July, 2,322 units in August, 2,773 units in September, 2,693 in October and 2,313 units in November 2019. The Innova MPV on the other hand has witnessed an average sales of around 4,500 units in the same period, with a lowest being at 3,414 units sold in November 2019.

Going forward, backed by Toyota’s reliability and Maruti Suzuki’s success story in India, the Glanza will continue to be a key contributor to Toyota’s sales in the country. Toyota Glanza is powered by a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine, which is essentially borrowed from the Maruti Suzuki Baleno . The Glanza is available in both five-speed manual and CVT transmission options.