Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive Mild-Hybrid Launched at Rs. 44.72 lakh

Toyota has launched the mild-hybrid versions of the Fortuner in India, badged 'Neo Drive.' This new electrified powertrain also extends to the Legender variant, boasting enhanced fuel efficiency and new features added to the lineup.

The Fortuner Neo Drive starts at Rs. 44.72 lakh, while the Legender Neo Drive is priced from Rs. 50.09 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings are now open, with deliveries expected to commence from the third week of June. These mild-hybrid variants sit near the top of the Fortuner range, commanding a Rs. 2 lakh premium over their equivalent non-hybrid 4x4 automatic trims.

Under the hood, the proven 201bhp, 500Nm, 2.8-litre diesel engine, is now paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, featuring a belt-integrated starter generator and a lithium-ion battery. This system enables an auto start-stop function, and is claimed to improve fuel efficiency and deliver a quieter drive.

While exterior and interior aesthetics remain unchanged, the mild-hybrid variants come with a 360-degree camera.

