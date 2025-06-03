    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive Mild-Hybrid Launched at Rs. 44.72 lakh

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Tuesday 03 June 2025,07:37 AM IST

            Toyota has launched the mild-hybrid versions of the Fortuner in India, badged 'Neo Drive.' This new electrified powertrain also extends to the Legender variant, boasting enhanced fuel efficiency and new features added to the lineup.

            The Fortuner Neo Drive starts at Rs. 44.72 lakh, while the Legender Neo Drive is priced from Rs. 50.09 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings are now open, with deliveries expected to commence from the third week of June. These mild-hybrid variants sit near the top of the Fortuner range, commanding a Rs. 2 lakh premium over their equivalent non-hybrid 4x4 automatic trims.

            Under the hood, the proven 201bhp, 500Nm, 2.8-litre diesel engine, is now paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, featuring a belt-integrated starter generator and a lithium-ion battery. This system enables an auto start-stop function, and is claimed to improve fuel efficiency and deliver a quieter drive.

            While exterior and interior aesthetics remain unchanged, the mild-hybrid variants come with a 360-degree camera.

            Toyota Fortuner
            ToyotaFortuner ₹ 35.37 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Toyota CarsUpcoming Toyota Cars
            Toyota | Fortuner | Toyota Fortuner | Toyota Fortuner Legender | Fortuner Legender

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Hyundai Alcazar Corporate Variant with Panoramic Sunroof Launched

            Hyundai Alcazar Corporate Variant with Panoramic Sunroof Launched

            By Jay Shah06/04/2025 10:45:28

            Hyundai Alcazar Corporate trim with panoramic sunroof launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 17.87 lakh.

            Tata Harrier EV Launched at Rs. 21.49 Lakh in India

            Tata Harrier EV Launched at Rs. 21.49 Lakh in India

            By Dwij Bhandut06/03/2025 16:26:31

            Tata Harrier.ev gets 65kWh and 75kWh battery packs.

            Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive Mild-Hybrid Launched at Rs. 44.72 lakh

            Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive Mild-Hybrid Launched at Rs. 44.72 lakh

            By Jay Shah06/03/2025 07:37:54

            Toyota has launched the mild-hybrid versions of the Fortuner in India, badged "Neo Drive." This new electrified powertrain, also extends to the Legender variant, boasting enhanced fuel efficiency and new features to the lineup.

            Tata Harrier.ev to Launch in India Tomorrow

            Tata Harrier.ev to Launch in India Tomorrow

            By Dwij Bhandut06/02/2025 15:52:39

            Tata Harrier.ev will pack in the largest-ever battery in a Tata EV.

            VinFast VF6 Test Mule Spotted ahead of India Launch

            VinFast VF6 Test Mule Spotted ahead of India Launch

            By Dwij Bhandut06/02/2025 15:25:45

            VinFast VF6 will launch in India shortly.

            Tata Punch Facelift Spied Testing

            Tata Punch Facelift Spied Testing

            By Jay Shah06/01/2025 19:38:14

            Tata Motors is readying a refresh for the Punch micro-SUV. With camouflaged test mules hinting at an imminent launch, the facelift draws heavy inspiration from its electric sibling, the Punch EV.

            VinFast to Debut in India: Strategic Roadmap

            VinFast to Debut in India: Strategic Roadmap

            By Dwij Bhandut06/01/2025 10:37:27

            VinFast will launch the VF7, followed by the VF6.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 21.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Altroz

            Tata Altroz

            ₹ 6.89 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 14.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            VinFast VF6

            VinFast VF6

            ₹ 18.00 - 24.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            VinFast VF7

            VinFast VF7

            ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            MG M9 EV

            MG M9 EV

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            Kia Carens Clavis EV

            Kia Carens Clavis EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            Mahindra XEV 7e

            Mahindra XEV 7e

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2025
            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2025
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 21.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volkswagen Golf GTI

            Volkswagen Golf GTI

            ₹ 53.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Carens Clavis

            Kia Carens Clavis

            ₹ 11.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Altroz

            Tata Altroz

            ₹ 6.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lamborghini Temerario

            Lamborghini Temerario

            ₹ 6.00 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars