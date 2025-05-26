Toyota Fortuner, Legender Breach 3 Lakh Sales Mark

The Toyota Fortuner series has stood strong as an individual brand, thanks to its impressive load-bearing capacity and long-standing reliability. The cumulative sales figure now stands at a little over three lakh units. Here’s why both these SUVs have made a mark in the Indian market.

The Fortuner’s updated 2.8-litre turbo diesel motor is configured to churn out 201bhp and 500Nm torque, as opposed to the earlier version’s 175bhp and 420Nm. These power figures make it a dependable people and cargo mover. Its bulletproof reliability is not only globally acclaimed, but also translates to phenomenal resale values, marked by previous-gen models which haven’t depreciated much over time.

The Fortuner Legender is a sportier iteration of the existing Fortuner. Introduced in 2021, it builds on the former’s legacy by layering luxury over its predecessor. Cosmetically, it gets a bolder stance on the road, thus enhancing the ‘Fortuner’ brand value.

Toyota doesn’t hold back on a stellar purchase experience. Equally known for their phenomenal aftersales services coupled with low maintenance costs and extended warranty coverages, there’s essentially no white space left, as far as delivering a complete experience is concerned. It’s that sense of fulfilment which makes the brand an aspirational one.

