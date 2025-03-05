Toyota Fortuner Legender 4x4 gets manual transmission

The Toyota Fortuner Legender has been launched with a manual transmission. Priced at Rs. 46.36 lakh (ex-showroom), the top-spec variant is now offered with a six-speed manual gearbox.

The Legender manual costs Rs. 1.73 lakh less than the automatic version and is paired with the same 2.8-litre diesel engine. It is tuned to produce 201bhp and 420Nm of torque. Besides the price difference, this variant is as feature-loaded as the AT version. It comes equipped with split quad LED headlamps, 18-inch machine cut alloy wheels, sequential turn indicators, 11-speaker stereo system, and a dual tone Black and Maroon theme.

Speaking on the introduction of the Legender 4x4 MT, Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, said, 'We are thrilled to unveil the new grade of the Toyota Legender, specifically designed in response to the evolving demands and preferences of our valued customers. This new addition of the MT variant will not only further boost the Legender’ s appeal but also reinforce Toyota’s commitment to providing versatile solutions that cater to the dynamic needs of today’s customer.”

