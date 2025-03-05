    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Toyota Fortuner Legender 4x4 gets manual transmission

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Wednesday 05 March 2025,14:12 PM IST

            The Toyota Fortuner Legender has been launched with a manual transmission. Priced at Rs. 46.36 lakh (ex-showroom), the top-spec variant is now offered with a six-speed manual gearbox.

            The Legender manual costs Rs. 1.73 lakh less than the automatic version and is paired with the same 2.8-litre diesel engine. It is tuned to produce 201bhp and 420Nm of torque. Besides the price difference, this variant is as feature-loaded as the AT version. It comes equipped with split quad LED headlamps, 18-inch machine cut alloy wheels, sequential turn indicators, 11-speaker stereo system, and a dual tone Black and Maroon theme.

            Toyota Fortuner Legender Right Rear Three Quarter

            Speaking on the introduction of the Legender 4x4 MT, Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, said, 'We are thrilled to unveil the new grade of the Toyota Legender, specifically designed in response to the evolving demands and preferences of our valued customers. This new addition of the MT variant will not only further boost the Legender’ s appeal but also reinforce Toyota’s commitment to providing versatile solutions that cater to the dynamic needs of today’s customer.”

            Toyota Fortuner Legender
            ToyotaFortuner Legender ₹ 44.11 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Toyota CarsUpcoming Toyota Cars
            Toyota | Toyota Fortuner Legender | Fortuner Legender

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Honda Reaches Milestone: Over 50,000 ADAS-enabled Units Sold

            Honda Reaches Milestone: Over 50,000 ADAS-enabled Units Sold

            By Dwij Bhandut03/06/2025 12:42:28

            The ADAS tech for Honda, called Honda Sensing, was introduced in May 2022.

            MY2025 Skoda Kushaq launched at Rs. 10.99 lakh

            MY2025 Skoda Kushaq launched at Rs. 10.99 lakh

            By Jay Shah03/06/2025 10:36:18

            Skoda Kushaq gets new features for 2025.

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, Golf GTI India Launch Confirmed

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, Golf GTI India Launch Confirmed

            By Dwij Bhandut03/05/2025 18:08:53

            To arrive in India via CBU route

            Toyota Fortuner Legender 4x4 gets manual transmission

            Toyota Fortuner Legender 4x4 gets manual transmission

            By Jay Shah03/05/2025 14:12:52

            Toyota Fortuner Legender 4x4 variant now offered with a six-speed manual gearbox.

            Volvo XC90 Facelift: Launched in India at Rs. 1.02 crore

            Volvo XC90 Facelift: Launched in India at Rs. 1.02 crore

            By Jay Shah03/04/2025 22:54:53

            New Volvo XC90 launched with a price tag of Rs. 1.02 crore

            Hyundai Creta Gets Two New Variants: SX (O) and S (O) Updated

            Hyundai Creta Gets Two New Variants: SX (O) and S (O) Updated

            By Dwij Bhandut03/04/2025 11:45:42

            All variants now get Titan Grey Matte and Starry Night colourways.

            Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon arrives at showrooms

            Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon arrives at showrooms

            By Jay Shah03/03/2025 11:27:11

            Newly launched Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition now on display at showrooms.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 8.69 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 6.20 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            ₹ 3.00 - 3.50 Crore

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            MG M9 EV

            MG M9 EV

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Volkswagen Tiguan R Line

            Volkswagen Tiguan R Line

            ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Mahindra XEV 7e

            Mahindra XEV 7e

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Skoda New Kodiaq

            Skoda New Kodiaq

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Volvo XC90

            Volvo XC90

            ₹ 1.03 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW 3 Series LWB

            BMW 3 Series LWB

            ₹ 62.60 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BYD Sealion 7

            BYD Sealion 7

            ₹ 48.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi RS Q8 Performance

            Audi RS Q8 Performance

            ₹ 2.49 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Syros

            Kia Syros

            ₹ 9.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars