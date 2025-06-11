Toyota Fortuner Gets Expensive by Rs. 68,000

Toyota recently expanded the Fortuner SUV lineup in India with the introduction of its mild-hybrid variants. Now, the carmaker has increased the ex-showroom prices of select variants by up to Rs. 68,000. This hike impacts both petrol and diesel Fortuner models, including the Legender.

The sole 2.7-litre petrol variant now costs Rs. 68,000 more, whereas all diesel trims witness a hike of Rs. 40,000. A new Platinum White Pearl exterior finish is also listed with separate pricing.

The mild-hybrid Fortuner, priced at Rs. 2 lakh more than the diesel 4x4 AT models it replaces, brings fuel-saving engine start/stop tech, 360-degree camera, wireless phone charger, and new terrain modes (Mud, Sand, Rock, Dirt, and Snow).

The 2.8-litre, 201bhp diesel mill continues to be offered in both standard, GR-S, and Legender versions.

Toyota | Fortuner | Toyota Fortuner