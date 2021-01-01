Toyota Fortuner facelift to be introduced in India next week

Nikhil Puthran Friday 01 January 2021, 20:27 PM

Post much wait, the Toyota Fortuner facelift will be launched in India on 6 January. The SUV will get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates over its predecessor. Under the hood, the SUV will continue to be powered by the recently updated BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine options.

Recently, the sportier version of the regular model, the Fortuner Legender was spotted on Indian roads. The sportier iteration is likely to be introduced alongside the updated model that the slated for launch in the country next week. It gets additional sporty elements in the form of a sleeker front grille and a taller front bumper. Additionally, this variant will also get a larger air dam that is surrounded by bigger curtains on either side.

Toyota Fortuner Legender

Mechanically, the Toyota Fortuner facelift will continue to be powered by BS6 compliant 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre diesel engine options. The four-cylinder petrol engine will produce 164bhp and 245Nm of torque, while the four-cylinder diesel engine will produce 201bhp and 500Nm of peak torque. It will be offered in six-speed manual and automatic converter options. The SUV will be available in two-wheel and four-wheel drive options.

As for safety, the Toyota Fortuner facelift will get seven-airbags, collision prevention system, 360-degree camera, lane departure warning, and more.