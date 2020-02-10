Toyota Fortuner BS6 prices start at Rs 28.18 lakhs

Aditya Nadkarni Monday 10 February 2020, 19:01 PM

The BS6-compliant Toyota Fortuner has been discreetly launched in the country, with prices starting at Rs 28.18 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). Compared to the BS4 compliant model, the prices for the BS6 Fortuner remain unchanged.

The BS6 Toyota Fortuner is available with a 2.7-litre petrol engine and a 2.8-litre diesel engine. The former is capable of producing 164bhp and 245Nm of torque while the latter produces 174bhp and 450Nm of torque. The petrol mill and diesel mill are paired to a five-speed manual transmission and six-speed manual transmission respectively. Also on offer is a six-speed automatic gearbox for both the variants while the 4x4 trim is limited to the diesel variants.