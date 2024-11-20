    Recently Viewed
            Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta waiting period reduced

            Jay Shah

            Wednesday 20 November 2024,11:13 AM IST

            Toyota Kirloskar Motor has ramped up the production of its SUVs resulting in a reduced waiting time for two of its popular models.

            The revised waiting period of the Fortuner is now up to two months whereas that for the Innova Crysta is up to three months.

            Toyota Innova Crysta Right Front Three Quarter

            The Fortuner is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine that produces 201bhp and 420Nm of torque and is available with a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Meanwhile, the Innova Crysta makes use of a 2.4-litre that puts out 148bhp and 343Nm of peak torque. This powertrain is coupled only with a sole five-speed manual gearbox.

            Toyota Innova Crysta
            ToyotaInnova Crysta ₹ 19.99 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Toyota CarsUpcoming Toyota Cars
            Toyota | Fortuner | Toyota Fortuner | Innova Crysta | Toyota Innova Crysta

