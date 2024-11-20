Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta waiting period reduced.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has ramped up the production of its SUVs resulting in a reduced waiting time for two of its popular models.

The revised waiting period of the Fortuner is now up to two months whereas that for the Innova Crysta is up to three months.

The Fortuner is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine that produces 201bhp and 420Nm of torque and is available with a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Meanwhile, the Innova Crysta makes use of a 2.4-litre that puts out 148bhp and 343Nm of peak torque. This powertrain is coupled only with a sole five-speed manual gearbox.

