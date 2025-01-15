    Recently Viewed
            Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta prices hiked

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Wednesday 15 January 2025,10:50 AM IST

            Toyota India has hiked the ex-showroom prices of its two high-selling models – Innova Crysta and Fortuner.

            Toyota Fortuner Right Front Three Quarter

            Starting with the Innova Crysta, while the prices of GX variants remain unchanged, the prices of other trims have been increased by up to Rs. 27,000. It continues to be powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine that generates 148bhp and 343Nm of peak torque. The motor is coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox.

            Meanwhile, the prices of the Fortuner have been bumped up by Rs. 50,000. The 4x2 variant get a hiked of Rs. 35,000 whereas the GR Sport receives the highest hike of Rs. 50,000. All Legender variants get a uniform increase of Rs. 45,000.

            Toyota Fortuner
            ToyotaFortuner ₹ 33.78 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Toyota CarsUpcoming Toyota Cars
            Toyota | Fortuner | Toyota Fortuner | Innova Crysta | Toyota Innova Crysta | Toyota Fortuner Legender | Fortuner Legender

