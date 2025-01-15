Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta prices hiked

Toyota India has hiked the ex-showroom prices of its two high-selling models – Innova Crysta and Fortuner.

Starting with the Innova Crysta, while the prices of GX variants remain unchanged, the prices of other trims have been increased by up to Rs. 27,000. It continues to be powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine that generates 148bhp and 343Nm of peak torque. The motor is coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox.

Meanwhile, the prices of the Fortuner have been bumped up by Rs. 50,000. The 4x2 variant get a hiked of Rs. 35,000 whereas the GR Sport receives the highest hike of Rs. 50,000. All Legender variants get a uniform increase of Rs. 45,000.

