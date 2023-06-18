Toyota cars waiting period as of June 2023

Last month, the Japanese automaker recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in India. Now, with the increasing demand for its SUVs and MPVs, the manufacturer is having a hard time meeting the needs of the customers. This, in return, is resulting in a long waiting period for the cars. Currently, the waiting period for Toyota cars stretches up to over 12 months in India.

The following is the waiting period for Toyota cars in India as of June 2023:

Models Waiting period Toyota Innova Hycross Hyrbid Over 12 months Toyota Innova Hycross Petrol 4 months Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel 2-3 months Toyota Fortuner 3 months Toyota Glanza MT 1-2 months Toyota Glanza CNG 1-2 months Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid Over 12 months Toyota Urband Cruiser Hyryder Neo Drive 3-4 months Toyota Camry 3 months Toyota Vellfire 6 months

Recently, the carmaker announced that it will increase the production output at its facility in Bidadi, near Bengaluru to reduce the waiting period for its cars. It also stated that it will start a third shift at the facility with an aim to increase output by up to 30 per cent.

