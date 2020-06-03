Toyota car offers in India in June 2020

Nikhil Puthran Wednesday 03 June 2020, 18:32 PM

India is easing restrictions in a phased manner to provide relief to businesses affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. As the Indian automotive sector is gradually resuming business in the country, car manufacturers are introducing new schemes and offers to lure buyers. Toyota dealers in the country have announced consumer offers for the Yaris sedan and Glanza hatchback. The below mentioned offers vary from state to state and from dealer to dealer. The scheme is applicable on select stocks and variants. Potential Toyota customers are advised to contact their nearest Toyota dealership to learn more about the applicable offers.

Under the consumer offer, Toyota dealers are offering discount of Rs 20,000 for the Yaris. Interested customers can avail corporate benefits of Rs 20,000 or COVID warriors benefit of Rs 32,500 (whichever is applicable). Additionally, customers can opt for loyalty benefit or exchange benefit of Rs 20,000.

The Toyota Glanza attracts a discount of Rs 15,000 (Except G manual variant). Potential customers for the Glanza can avail either a corporate benefit of Rs 5,000 or COVID warriors benefit of Rs 17,500 (whichever is applicable). Under the loyalty or exchange program, customers can avail benefits of up to Rs 15,000.

There are no consumer offers for the Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Camry and the Vellfire . However, the dealers are offering COVID warriors benefits of up to Rs 20,000 on the Innova Crysta and the Fortuner .

The COVID warriors benefit is applicable only to doctors, hospital staff, government employees, police personnel, paramilitary and defence forces.