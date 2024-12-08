Toyota Camry teased; to be launched in India on 11 December

The new generation Toyota Camry is coming and will be launched in India on 11 December. The petrol-hybrid luxury sedan will gets a cosmetic upgrade, revamped interior, and more features.

As part of the update, the new Camry will get a new face with sleeker LED headlamps and angular LED DRLs. It will also sport a new bumper resembling many Lexus models and a new alloy wheel design. The Camry will be underpinned by the existing TNGA-K platform and the dimensions are also expected to remain unchanged from its predecessor.

In terms of features, the cabin of the Camry will come equipped with a floating 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, heads-up display, and a stereo system from JBL. Toyota will also equip it with Level 2 ADAS and a recline function for the rear seats.

Under the hood, the new Camry will continue to be powered by the same 2.5-litre petrol engine, which will work in tandem with a dual electric motor setup to produce 222bhp. An eCVT gearbox will handle the transmission duties.

