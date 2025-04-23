Toyota Camry Prices Hiked by Rs. 50,000

The new-gen Toyota Camry has received its first price hike. Launched late last year with a price tag of Rs. 48 lakh, the luxury sedan is now dearer by Rs. 50,000.

With the revised starting price of Rs. 48.50 lakh, the Camry continues to be offered in a single top-spec variant and is powered by a 2.4-litre, petrol-hybrid powertrain. It is tuned to produce 230bhp and paired with an e-CVT gearbox, boasting a claimed efficiency of 25.49kmpl.

It is to be noted that the Platinum White Pearl commands a premium of Rs. 15,000. Besides this, the sedan comes equipped with 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, nine-speaker JBL sound system, 10-inch heads-up display, electric sunroof, cooled and powered front seats, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The Camry rivals the upcoming Skoda Superb, slated to launch in the country in the coming months.

Toyota | Camry | Toyota Camry