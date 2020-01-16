Toyota begins testing Innova Crysta CNG variant

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 16 January 2020, 15:42 PM

According to new spy images surfaced on the web, Toyota has begun testing the CNG variant of the Innova Crysta . Spotted during a public road test in Gurugram, the test-mule features a CNG sticker on the rear windshield, hinting at Toyota working on the bi-fuel variant of the MPV.

Currently, the Toyota Innova Crysta petrol variant is powered by a 2.7-litre petrol engine that produces 164bhp and 245Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. The CNG variant is likely to produce a marginally lower output when compared to the petrol only unit and may be offered exclusively with a manual transmission.

The Toyota Innova Crysta CNG variant also has the 2.7 badging, hinting that the model is based on the petrol powered engine that was recently updated to comply with the BS6 emission norms. The model could be introduced in the lower trims of the MPV, targeted at the fleet segment.

