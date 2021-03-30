Top six upcoming car launches in April 2021

CarTrade Editorial Team Tuesday 30 March 2021, 22:28 PM

The Indian automotive market will see the arrival of six new cars next month. These will include a range of SUV’s, new and updated, as well as the debut of a new sedan. We tell you all about these models below.

Updated Kia Seltos

Kia Motors India is scheduled to make an announcement on 27 April, 2021. This is expected to be none other than the updated Seltos, which is expected to receive a panoramic sunroof. The updated model is also likely to be the first model from the company in India to receive the new brand logo.

A few rivals of the model, such as the Hyundai Creta , Tata Harrier , and the MG Hector , currently offer this feature. The Seltos is available with a standard sunroof in the current line-up.

2021 Volkswagen T-Roc

The Volkswagen T-Roc will be introduced once again in the Indian market, with a price hike of Rs 1-1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is scheduled to be launched in the country on 1 April, 2021. Once launched, the T-Roc will rival the Hyundai Tucson , Jeep Compass , and the upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross.

Powering the 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc will be the same 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine that produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a seven-speed DSG unit. Also on offer is Active Cylinder Technology (ACT). The Volkswagen T-Roc will arrive in the country via the CBU route and is expected to be offered in limited numbers.

New Citroen C5 Aircross

Citroen C5 Aircross

Citroen India will launch its first model in the country, known as the C5 Aircross, on 7 April, 2021. Under the hood, the model will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that is tuned to produce a maximum power output of 175bhp and 400Nm of torque. Transmission options are limited to an eight-speed automatic unit.

Bookings for the new Citroen C5 Aircross commenced earlier this month for an amount of Rs 50,000. The model is offered in two variants that include Feel and Shine.

BMW 6 Series GT facelift

BMW 6 Series facelift

BMW will launch the facelifted 6 Series in India on 8 April, 2021. The model will receive updates in the form of a revised exterior design and an updated infotainment system. The engine options are expected to remain unchanged.

Under the hood, the 6 Series GT facelift is expected to be offered with the same engine options that include a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine, and a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine.

Up-front, the new BMW 6 Series will receive a reworked design, with new LED headlamps and dual L-shaped LED DRLs, a tweaked kidney grille, a redesigned front bumper, and new alloy wheels. Inside, changes to the model are limited to an updated infotainment system with additional connectivity options.

New-gen Skoda Octavia

The fourth-gen Skoda Octavia will be launched in India in April 2021, confirmed Zac Hollis, Director, Skoda Auto India. Feature highlights of the 2021 Skoda Octavia include a new grille with black vertical slats, all LED lighting, Skoda lettering on the bootlid, LED tail lights, a new two-spoke steering wheel, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument console, shift-by-wire gear-stick, and a three-zone climate control system.

The new Skoda Octavia, which was unveiled last year, will be propelled by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. This motor will be paired to a seven-speed DSG unit.

BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

The BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross has begun arriving at local dealerships in India, hinting that the model is likely to be launched soon. The model, which could be offered in three trims that include Standard, High Z, and Z Prestige, will not feature any updates to the exterior design.

The most significant update to the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will be under the hood. The 2.5-litre diesel engine from the outgoing model is expected to make way for a 1.9-litre diesel mill. Reports suggest that the latter will be offered exclusively with a six-speed automatic gearbox.