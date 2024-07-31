    Recently Viewed
            Top launches and unveils in August 2024

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Wednesday 31 July 2024,19:18 PM IST

            Introduction

            August is going to be a crazy month for car launches and unveils in India. We have a huge list for you and it’s across price segments!

            Tata Curvv EV Left Side View

            Tata Curvv EV

            Tata is jumping into a new segment, but for the first time, is going for an EV before ICE. Yes, we are talking about the upcoming Curvv Coupe SUV for which prices of the EV version will be announced first. It was first showcased in concept form two years ago.

            The production-ready model picks up design cues from the concept car and also sports an interior and feature list that is very similar to what we have been seeing in the Nexon EV and the Punch EV.

            Under the hood, the Curvv EV will arrive with two battery pack options. The top-spec version will get a 55kWh unit paired with a single electric motor. The claimed range is 600km on a single full charge and a DC fast charging option will allow it to get 100km of range within the first 10 minutes.

            The Curvv EV will be the first of the new bigger e-SUVs. It will go up against the production-ready versions of the Maruti eVX, Hyundai Creta EV, Kia Carens EV, Toyota Urban Sport, Honda Elevate EV, and the Mahindra BE.05.

            Tata Curvv EV Left Front Three Quarter

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            For the fourth year running, Mahindra will dominate our Independence Day with a product reveal and this time, it is the much anticipated five-door Thar, officially known as the Thar Roxx. In the images revealed so far we know that the Thar Roxx will get an LWB version of the three-door model but with a slightly different face, new headlamps, new wheels, and new taillamps.

            Spy images of the cabin reveal a dual-digital screen, beige interior, folding second row, climate control, and a panoramic sunroof for the hard-top models. It’s expected to be around 4.5 metres long with a wheelbase of around 2.6 metres. The Thar Roxx will make use of the same 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol engines as the three-door model but with a higher state of tune to match its size. Both engines get AT and MT options as well as 4WD on the higher-spec models.

            Citroen Basalt Left Side View

            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen’s fourth product for the Indian car market will be a coupe SUV and in their case, it’s called the Basalt. Named after a concept car from the 1970s, the SUV will be the second unique offering in the segment but more importantly, reveals the upgraded interior that will come with the other budget Citroen models.

            The feature list includes a digital instrument cluster, 10-inch display for the infotainment system, climate control with rear AC vents, front and rear armrests, split folding rear seats, and connected car technology. The face of the Basalt also reveals Citroen’s design for its projector headlamps and LED DRLs. It will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and also its own sibling, the C3 Aircross.

            Nissan X-Trail Right Front Three Quarter

            Nissan X-Trail

            Nissan is finally starting its new innings in India and the opening batsman is the new X-Trail. It’s coming via the CBU route and will be offered in one top-spec model for the Indian market.The SUV is expected to sell on space and presence but is missing a few feel-good features like leatherette seats, Level 2 ADAS, powered seats, ventilated front seats, and a powered tailgate. The only engine on offer is a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid three-pot petrol producing 161bhp/300Nm and mated to a CVT powering the front wheels. The X-Trail is the first of Nissan’s new products for India. It will be followed by a facelift for the Magnite, two C-SUVs, an A-segment EV, and possibly the Nissan Ariya crossover.

            Tata Curvv Left Front Three Quarter

            Tata Curvv ICE

            The Curvv EV will be followed by the Curvv ICE. It is expected to be the more popular model and will be offered in both petrol and diesel power. Our sources have revealed that the car will get an extensive but segment-standard feature list, the likes of which include Level 2 ADAS, LED headlamps, ventilated front seats, power tailgate, panoramic sunroof, connected car technology, and dual-digital screens. Both the 1.5-litre diesel and 1.2-litre GDi turbo petrol will get a six-speed manual but also a seven-speed DCT as a part of the deal.

            The ICE Curvv will be Tata’s most important car to date as it will be their official entry into the D-segment. It will take on cars like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Citroen Basalt, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.

