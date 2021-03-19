Top-five bestselling diesel cars in India in February 2021

Nikhil Puthran Friday 19 March 2021, 21:16 PM

Petrol car models have always held a major share in terms of sales in the Indian market. However, diesel engines are not too far behind and are particularly a popular choice in the utility vehicle segment. The list of top-five diesel cars sold in India, includes – Hyundai Creta, Toyota Innova, Mahindra Bolero , Mahindra Scorpio , and the Kia Sonet .

Hyundai Creta, the highest seller in the SUV segment is also a popular choice in the diesel guise. The company sold 7,558 units of the Creta diesel in India in February 2021. The SUV gets a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine that comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automatic option.

The Innova Crysta, a popular name in the MPV segment has witnessed 5,886 diesel unit sales in the country last month. The diesel variant of the Innova Crysta gets a 2.4-litre, four-cylinder engine that comes mated with a five-speed manual transmission. The MPV is available in both seven-seat and eight-seat layout options.

The Mahindra Bolero takes third place with 4,843-unit sales in India last month. Unlike the top-two bestsellers, the Bolero is available only in the diesel guise. The 1.5-litre, three-cylinder diesel engine gets a five-speed manual transmission as standard.

Another one from Mahindra, the Scorpio takes fourth place with 3,532-unit sales in India last month. Interestingly, the Scorpio SUV is also limited to a diesel engine option. Under the hood, the Scorpio is powered by a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

Kia Sonet, relatively a new entrant in the Indian market has emerged strong with multiple engine options in both petrol and diesel guise. The diesel unit of the Kia Sonet has emerged in the list of top-five sellers with 3,397 unit sales in India last month. The vehicle gets a 1.5-litre diesel unit with six-speed manual transmission and automatic torque converter option.