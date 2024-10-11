Three-door Mahindra Thar retailing with heavy discounts

The five-door Mahindra Thar a.k.a the Thar Roxx has been a mega hit for Mahindra with over 1.76 lakh bookings in the pipeline. However, it’s success has come at the cost of the three-door Mahindra Thar whose sales it has eaten up. In a bit to get it moving, dealers are offering massive discounts on the car in October.

our sources have indicated that dealerships are now offering massive discounts of up to Rs. 1.75 lakh on specific variants of the three-door Thar during this festive season. What’s more the waiting period for the OG Thar has also been reduced across the table.

Launched, in 2020, the second-generation Mahindra Thar got off to a flying start with incredible numbers and a significantly high waiting period both due to the lockdown as well as a massive order book. We now expect that Mahindra will gradually start to dial back some of its (three-door version) variants in favour of more versions from the Thar Roxx.

