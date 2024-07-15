This is the Mahindra Thar five-door before you were supposed to see it

Ahead of its launch which is scheduled to take place on 15 August this year, the Mahindra Thar has been leaked in all its glory. Images shared on the web reveal the fascia and the side profile of the larger iteration of the brand’s upcoming lifestyle SUV.

As seen in the spy shots, the five-door Mahindra Thar gets a new grille, circular LED DRLs integrated with the headlamps, and minor tweaks to the front bumper. The side profile benefits not just from a larger wheelbase, but also a quarter glass towards the rear. Notably, the front door handles get a black finish, while the units for the second row, which are mounted on the C-pillar, receive a body colour finish.

Although unconfirmed, the Thar five-door, based on previous spy images, will get a reworked rear bumper, new LED taillights, and a fresh cover for the tailgate-mounted spare wheel. A closer look at the interior also confirms the presence of a panoramic sunroof. Further, the camera below the ORVM hints at a 360-degree camera setup. A few other notable features could include an ADAS suite, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a fully digital instrument cluster.

Powertrain options on the Mahindra five-door Thar will include 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines paired with six-speed manual and torque converter automatic units. A 4x4 system will be on offer, while a 4x2 version cannot be ruled out at the moment either.

Image Source

Mahindra | Five-door Thar | Mahindra Five-door Thar